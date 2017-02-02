Kroger starts shuttle service from former 2nd St. store

The free shuttle will run on Thursdays. (Source: Kroger)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A shuttle service for customers affected by the closing of its Old Louisville location started on Thursday.

The free shuttle service will take customers from the former Second Street store to the Goss Avenue Kroger.

The shuttle will run on Thursdays at the following times:

9 a.m. Arrival at Chapel House Depart approx. 9:15 a.m.

9:20 a.m. approx. Arrival at Puritan Apts. Depart approx. 9:35 a.m.

9:45 a.m. approx. Arrival at KROGER for GROUP #1 (To shop for 1 hour - need to be ready for pick up around 10:45 a.m.)

9:55 a.m. approx. KROGER Departure to pick up Group #2: 9:55 a.m.

10:05 a.m. approx. Arrival at Baptist Twrs. Depart approx. 10:20 a.m.

10:25 a.m. approx. Arrival at Friendship House - Depart at: 10:40 a.m.

10:50 a.m. approx. Arrival at KROGER for GROUP #2 (To shop for 1 hour – need to be ready for pick up approx. 12 p.m.

10:55 a.m. approx. Begin Loading GROUP #1 to return HOME

11:05 a.m. approx. KROGER DEPARTURE to take group #1 HOME

11:15 a.m. approx. Arrive at Puritan Apts to drop off group – Depart at 11:25 a.m.

11:35 a.m. approx. Arrive at Chapel House & drop off group – Depart at 11:45 a.m.

11:55 a.m. approx. Arrive at KROGER to pick up Group #2 – then Depart @ 12:15 p.m.

12:25 p.m. approx. Arrive at Baptist Twrs to drop off group – Depart at 12:40 p.m.

12:55 p.m. approx. Arrive at Friendship House for drop off – Depart at approx. 1:10 p.m.

The Kroger store located at 924 South Second Street permanently closed on Jan. 28.

