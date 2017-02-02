UPDATE: Woman charged in Trimble County animal cruelty case

Kentucky State police are assisting local authorities in Trimble County in an investigation into reports about dead animals on a farm in the area. (Source: Sharon Yoo/WAVE 3 News)

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - A woman has been charged in connection with the discovery of dozens of dead animals on her property

Marlena Robinson turned herself in to authorities Thursday night, according to Henry County Animal Control.

Robinson is charged with 53 counts of animal cruelty, and 44 counts of improper disposal of a dead animal.

This comes as a result of the remains of 19 dead horses, 15 rabbits and three goats being found on her property by Animal Control on Wednesday. 14 horses and five rabbits were rescued from the property.

She has relinquished control of the animals, and a search for their rightful owners is currently underway.

