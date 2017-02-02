Last refugee family arrives in Louisville following Trump's ban

Louisville Metro police are investigating a homicide in the Russell neighborhood that placed an elementary school on lockdown for a time.More >>
Louisville Metro police are investigating a homicide in the Russell neighborhood that placed an elementary school on lockdown for a time.More >>
Keontez Malone, 23, was charged with murder soon after New Albany police found 24-year-old Charles E. Fischbach IV with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Spring Street on Dec. 12, 2015.More >>
Keontez Malone, 23, was charged with murder soon after New Albany police found 24-year-old Charles E. Fischbach IV with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot of a Waffle House on Spring Street on Dec. 12, 2015.More >>
The crash happened on the Greenbelt Highway near Distribution Drive on Thursday.More >>
The crash happened on the Greenbelt Highway near Distribution Drive on Thursday.More >>
There’s something about the muscle car. It makes people want to flex their wallets.More >>
There’s something about the muscle car. It makes people want to flex their wallets.More >>
The church members and Kentucky Refugee Ministries have set up an apartment for the family and will be assisting them as they settle into their new home.More >>
The church members and Kentucky Refugee Ministries have set up an apartment for the family and will be assisting them as they settle into their new home.More >>