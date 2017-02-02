Last refugee family arrives in Louisville following Trump's ban

Elizabeth Kabanga, her four sons and her brother arrived in Louisville Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lately airports across the United States and in Louisville have been the scene of protests and tears, but Thursday things were a little different.

"It says Welcome to America in Swahili," a woman translated what was written on her poster.

"It is good that they made it. Didn't believe it till I saw it," St. Matthews Episcopal Church Reverend Kelly Kirby said.

Kirby and members of her church waited for a family from the Congo - a mother, Elizabeth Kabanga, her four sons and her brother.

They are the last family to be resettled by Kentucky Refugee Ministries for at least the next 120 days because of President Trump's orders to halt refugees from entering the U.S.

"We don't know the story," Kirby said of how the Kabanga family squeezed by. "We are astounded. We are surprised by the news that they were coming."

The family was already on the way to the U.S. when the orders came through, stranding them in Dubai.

Two young brothers came to the airport with a soccer ball. Judy Hudson, another church member brought flowers for their mom. Hudson was so excited her heart could barely take it.

"It's kind of beating a little harder and stronger," she said.

When the family finally arrived, they were nothing but smiles. They waived American flags and greeted their new friends.

"How did it feel to give them the soccer ball?" WAVE 3 News asked one of the brothers who brought the ball for them.

"Good. It felt really good inside," he said.

Kabanga's family lived at a refugee camp in Zambia. She said they struggled for food or clothes.

"I am happy and I want to tell you that I pray to God so that you can be blessed," Kabanga said through a translator.

The church members and Kentucky Refugee Ministries have set up an apartment for the family and will be assisting them as they settle into their new home.

