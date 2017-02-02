Feel Good Friday: Your weekly recap of uplifting stories

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Here's a look back at five uplifting, feel-good stories from this week.

1. One Corydon teen is raising funds and making teddy bears in just a few of her efforts to help improve the lives of young hospital patients.

2. Fern Creek High School seniors received college scholarship money from the Louisville International Festival of Film.

3. A Southern Indiana tattoo shop is opening a second Safe Place location.

4. A mother is hoping to thank the complete stranger who helped encourage her daughter to overcome her fear.

5. Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services in Australia said a woman called to report the cost of her marijuana was too high.

