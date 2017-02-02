Child hit by vehicle in Paristown Pointe

The child was hit in the 1000 block of East Broadway around 9:14 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A child was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital after being hit by a vehicle.

The child was hit in the 1000 block of East Broadway around 9:14 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

A police escort was used to get the child to the hospital. The condition of the child has not been released.

Dispatchers said the driver of the vehicle did stop.

The area around where the child was hit has been shut down.

