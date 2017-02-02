Bicyclist hit by vehicle in PRP - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bicyclist hit by vehicle in PRP

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A bicyclist suffered life threatening injuries when he was hit by a vehicle in Pleasure Ridge Park.

The crash happened on the Greenbelt Highway near Distribution Drive on Thursday.

Police said the driver who hit the 60-year-old man stopped and called 911.

The bicyclist was rushed to an area hospital.

Police said no charges are expected to be filed.

