Suspect in homicide released from jail 1 month earlier

The Jan. 30 homicide happened in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue. (Source: Daniel Paxton/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect charged with murder in the Jan. 30 shooting death of a Louisville man was released from jail less than one month earlier.

Gerad Carter is accused of shooting and killing John Grover, 25, Monday at a home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood.

According to court documents, Judge Ann Bailey Smith released Carter on his own recognizance Jan. 4 in an armed robbery case in Louisville.

