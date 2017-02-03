2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Oak Grove

KSP said Demar shot his wife and a man at an Oak Grove home. (Source:Montgomery County Sheriff Department)

OAK GROVE, KY (WAVE) - Two Fort Campbell soldiers were killed and a teenager was injured following a domestic dispute a few miles away from base.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Jeremy Denmar, 35, was in a domestic dispute with his wife when he found her in Oak Grove and forced his way into a home on Arkansas Avenue.

Once inside, he shot his wife and a man who was in the home, killing them according to Kentucky State Police.

A 16-year-old boy was also in the home at the time of the shooting. Denmar did not shoot the teen; the teen fought him until he ran off. The teen was taken to Tennova Healthcare Hospital in Clarksville, TN with minor injuries.

Demar left the scene with his small child but was arrested by Clarksville Police. The child was not injured.

The victims' names and ages are being withheld until their relatives can be notified. Autopsies will be performed at the state medical examiner's office in Louisville.

