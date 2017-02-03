Decomposed body found near Elizabethtown Sam's Club

The body was found Thursday in a field north of Sam's Club. (Source: Google Maps)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A badly decomposed body was found Thursday afternoon in a field just north of the Elizabethtown Sam's Club.

Hardin County Deputy Coroner Kenneth Spangenberger said the body is believed to have been in the field in the area of Towne Drive about two months.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ 2 Fort Campbell soldiers shot and killed

+ Shooting victim found at car wash

+ Homicide suspect released from jail 1 month before murder

Spangenberger said there is no reason to believe the person was killed. He expects the cause of death will be ruled natural causes. Meanwhile, the Elizabethtown Police Department has launched a death investigation.

The man's identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.