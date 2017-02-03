Robbery leads to car chase, suspects in custody

Judah convinced the victim to drive her to the location where he was eventually robbed. (Source: LMDC)

Jordan hit the victim several times in the face. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three suspects are behind bars after a robbery led to a car chase on Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Ashleigh Judah, Darnell Jordan, and Cody Cooper early Friday morning.

All three were charged with first-degree robbery.

Cooper and Jordan asked Judah to help them steal a car. Judah told them that a guy she was talking to online would be a good target, according to LMPD. Judah called the victim and asked him to pick her up. Cooper and Jordan told Judah to have the victim drop her off at the corner of Goldsmith Lane and Rock Cliff Court while they lay in wait.

When Judah left the car, police said Jordan jumped into the passenger seat and hit the victim several times in the face. Cooper yelled "shoot him" before the victim bolted from the car and ran away. All three suspects then jumped into the car and drove off.

LMPD officers chased the car into Oldham County. The suspects bailed from the car; after a chase on foot, they were arrested.

Darnell Jordan has also been charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

All three are expected to be arraigned on Saturday.

