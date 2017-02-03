LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. The one day when sports fans and non-sports fans all over the country still stop to watch.

What Super Bowl Sunday means to you may well depend on which team you pull for, and what, if any, Super Bowl experience that team may have exposed you to.

Maybe it's all about the party for you. Maybe it's all about the commercials. Although in the last few years, it seems we see the commercials before the big game. You would think that for a reported $5 million dollars per 30 second spot, there would be a little more suspense.

Maybe you watch for the halftime show.

Whatever your reason, you'll be watching.

Obviously I am a sports fan, and my Super Bowl memories date back to January 20, 1980. That is the first Super Bowl that I can remember watching. The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Los Angeles Rams. From that point on I can remember where I was for every big game.

Having a rooting interest in the game certainly changes the dynamic of the viewing experience.

In 1982, I was a diehard Cincinnati Bengals fan. I not only had the Ken Anderson jersey. I had the pants and the helmet. Yes, the one with the "Bengals" written on the side and, later, the tiger stripes version as well. This was before NFL Shop emails, so these things weren't all that easy to track down.

Watching Pete Johnson try to punch it in from the goal line is seared in my memory. Joe Montana and the 49ers escaped Detroit that day with a 26-21 victory and my heart was broken. As a 10 year-old kid, I sprinted to my room to bury my head in a pillow and cry. I miss being that invested, but it still hurts.

How big of a Bengals was I? For my birthday that year, my dad and stepmother planned to surprise me with a trip to Santa Clause Land, now Holiday World. I threw a major tantrum because all I wanted to do was stay home and watch the Bengals. I was the kid who had to watch every snap. I couldn't bear to miss a play. My dad ended up staying home with me while my stepmother took my sister and stepbrother to the park. I don't regret it for a second.

The next year my dad moved to Denver, Colorado, and they happened to have a rookie quarterback named John Elway. Our phone conversations often centered around the Broncos and their star quarterback. I was hooked.

Which brings me to my next series of miserable Super Bowl Sundays.

January 25, 1987. Louisville's own Phil Simms was the villain. He completed 22 of his 25 passes as the Giants overcame a 10-9 Broncos halftime lead to win 39-20. I cried again

Surely the next year would be better. "The Drive" turned into the "The Fumble" and the Broncos and Elway were back. He connected with Ricky Nattiel for a 56 yard touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. This was the day! The Broncos led 10-0 after the first quarter. I was ready to celebrate. Then Doug Williams happened. The Redskins scored 35 points in the second quarter. Williams was 9-11 for 228 yards and 4 touchdowns, in the second quarter. The end result a 42-10 Redskins win. I cried again.

I actually considered the fact that it may be better for the Broncos to not even make it to the Super Bowl, to avoid the heartache and disappointment that were sure to follow.

The Bengals lost again in 1989, however, while I still followed them, I was all about the Broncos. The lasting memory from that game was the gruesome injury to Tim Krumrie and then John Taylor's game-winning catch. I didn't cry, but I wasn't happy.

What had I done to deserve this, all the time invested in two teams, and for what? Four Super Bowl losses in eight years,

Make it five in nine. Montana and the 49ers did it again. They absolutely demolished the Broncos in 1990, 55-10. There was no suspense.

I'll have to admit, watching the game at Dennison Hall on the campus of Miami University, I did not cry. I think I kind of expected it.

So in 1998 when the Broncos finally made it back, I didn't think twice about agreeing to go to a Super Bowl party with my girlfriend, Connie Leonard. Green Bay and Brett Favre were heavy favorites, and I was sure the Broncos would lose again. I didn't want to build myself up for another fall. When your team loses the Super Bowl, it is not a disappointment that your get over in the off season, or ever.

To make matters worse, the people having the party were Packers fans. Seriously. They did arrange for me to have my own TV to watch the game. I knew that if things went south, while I was prepared it, I may not be too pleasant to be around.

To my surprise, Elway's helicopter run, Terrell Davis fighting off a migraine and John Mobley's pass breakup later, the Broncos actually won the game. It was like an out of body experience. I did not want to believe it until the clock hit 0:00. Surprisingly it was emotional for a different reason. After all those years of cheering every play in every game, my team had finally reached the top of the mountain. Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champs! It had a great ring to it.

I cried. Tears of joy,

I still say that going through the devastation of all those Super Bowl losses was worth it. It makes you appreciate the difficulty of completing the journey. I am a better fan because of it. It wasn't the same when the Broncos won again the very next season, or even when they won last year. Don't get me wrong, I still jumped up and down like a little kid, but nothing will ever replace that first one.

Since then I have had the pleasure of meeting my sports hero, John Elway, even got a picture with him. Those first Super Bowls are an important chapter in my life as a fan. They taught me so much. From the high of winning AFC Championships, many in dramatic fashion, sorry Browns fans, to the low of losing the ultimate prize, again, and again, and again, and again.

Heck, I may skip the pregame shows this year and watch last years Super Bowl.

Enjoy another Super Bowl Sunday. More memories to last a lifetime.

