FIRST LOOK: KDF unveils 2017 Pegasus Pin, a throwback to the original 1973 pin

The original 1973 Pegasus Pin, which is now worth up to $1,000. (Source: KDF)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) unveiled the 2017 Pegasus Pin Friday, and it's a throwback to the original Pegasus Pin issued in 1973.

The plastic pin features a cutout design with a warm red-colored Pegasus in the center, surrounded by gray, white and teal colors.

Beginning in March, the pins will be available to the public. They will sell for $6 each at 1,000 retail locations. The price of the pins at KDF event entrances will be $7 each.

"Funds raised from the Pegasus Pin sales help us to continue producing events for the public and to maintain the high quality of those events," KDF President and CEO Mike Berry said. "When you consider the average price of a concert or movie ticket, it's an incredible deal."

The Pegasus Pin program began as a Derby Festival awareness campaign in 1973. At that time, only 10,000 of the plastic pins were produced. A 1973 pin is now valued between $800 and $1,000 because it is rare to find one.

Since then, the pins have become one of the primary sources of funding KDF events. More than 250,000 pins are now produced each year, and the pin program has become a way for the community to have ownership in the festival and show pride in the region's largest celebration.

Pins are sold at grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other retail outlets from Elizabethtown to Louisville and in Southern Indiana. They also are available for purchase through PegasusPins.com.

Family Fun Packs, which include five Pegasus Pins return this year for $25, a $5 savings.

Children are not required to have a Pegasus Pin for admission to Festival events.

Again this year, KDF will give away weekly grand prizes, and any 2017 Pegasus Pin is the public's opportunity to win. The prizes will be given away on Fridays from Friday, March 17 through Friday, May 5. The drawings will be broadcast on WAVE 3 News.

This year's weekly grand prizes include a $2,500 AAA East Central vacation package; a $2,500 Kroger fuel card, a $2,500 Commonwealth Credit Union Visa gift card, a $2,500 Louisville City FC package and a $2,500 Meijer shopping spree.

Those who find and register a Gold Winner Pegasus Pin also have a chance to win the Gold Pin Grand Prize - a 2017 Honda CR-V. With more than 12,000 gold pins in circulation, the odds of finding one of them are approximately 1 in 20.

Click here for more information about the 2017 Pegasus Pin program and prizes.

