2 charged in iPhone thefts, 1 admits to stealing more phones

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the theft of dozens of smartphones worth tens of thousands of dollars from the place where they worked.

The thefts happened February 2 from a secure area of Ingram Micro, located at Brightpoint, 6001 Global Distribution Way, off Fegenbush Lane. Brandon K. Rowe, 28, of Louisville, was witnessed by security officers going through a metal detector with 16 iPhones valued at $700 each, according to Louisville Metro police arrest reports, Once outside the building, Rowe went to a car and was spotted handing off the iPhones to Thomas F. Dickerson III, 31, also of Louisville.

Dickerson's car was stopped by LMPD detectives. The stolen iPhones were found inside the car after detectives were given consent to search it. Police also found marijuana in the vehicle. During questioning, detectives said Dickerson told them he and Rowe had stolen 30 to 40 iPhones over the past seven days.

Rowe and Dickerson are both charged with theft by unlawful taking over $10,000. Dickerson is also charged with possession of marijuana and served with a bench warrant in a 2013 traffic case.

Both men are being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond and are scheduled to be back in court February 13.

