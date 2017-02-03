Toll troubles frustrate WAVE Country commuters

Drivers say that Rivelink tolling systems are not properly registering each bridge crossing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gaps in the new Ohio River Bridges tolling system, and the aggravation that comes with getting mistakes corrected, are becoming a roadblock for some drivers.

"If they're going to have something open for tolling, it should work," said Alyson Klinglesmith who drives from her home in Louisville to work in Southern Indiana every day.

Although the new Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges are big and beautiful, some drivers say the tolling system is bogged down with problems. Klinglesmith and other commuters said they're angry that the RiverLink tolling system wasn't picking up all of their trips.

Why is that a bad thing?

RELATED STORIES

+ RiverLink has a grace period for those tolled early

+ Riverlink now offering prepaid transponders

Frequent users not getting charged for a couple trips can actually end up costing you money.

"It's too many times it's missing," said Bud Smith, who drives from his home in Southern Indiana to work in Louisville every day.

Smith said Riverlink is missing his trips across the Lincoln Bridge downtown, adding that Riverlink charged him for 37 trips in January, but the systems missed six others. That would have put him over 40 trips for the month, earned him a discount, and cut his total bill almost in half.

"You have a plate, and you have a transponder and it's supposed to pick up one or the other," Smith said. "And it's not."

The same thing happened to Klinglesmith.

"In the first three weeks of January, I was missing eight trips," she said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Robbery leads to car chase, suspects in custody

+ Restoration War: Classic tussle revving up at Classic Muscle

+ Bicyclist hit by vehicle in PRP

That means she also would miss out on that frequent-user discount. And when she tried to get RiverLink to correct the mistake? More problems, including spending hours on hold trying to get through to RiverLink Customer Service.

"I'm not OK with them not being ready for our phone calls for our problems," Klinglesmith said.

"I think that it's happening because it's a new system," RiverLink spokesperson Mindy Peterson said.

Peterson said trips across the tolled bridges aren't missed. But sometimes, tolls take a few days to process. She said not more than 5-7 days.

So WAVE 3 News put the RiverLink to the test by wiring a news vehicle with cameras and started criss-crossing the Lincoln and Kennedy bridges. And guess what? RiverLink missed some of those trips, too.

The system only charged WAVE 3 News tolls 11 out of the 13 times we crossed that day. And even some of those charges posted well after that 5-7 day processing period Peterson mentioned.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News App | Weather App

Peterson said of the of 2,244,476 vehicles that crossed the new bridges in January, fewer than 4,000 were eligible for that frequent-rider discount, a small percentage.

She also said those who do feel they were cheated trips toward their discount just need to email or call Riverlink with the day and time of their missed trip. And RiverLink will use image review to try and confirm those crossings.

"That's way too much work; I shouldn't have to do all that," Bud Smith said. "The general public shouldn't have to do it."

Added Peterson: "It's not always going to be that way."

Peterson said the system is still new and RiverLink is working out all the tolling and customer service staffing issues. Peterson added that improvements are on the way, and judging from he reaction from viewer complaints on the WAVE 3 News Facebook page, Smith and Klinglesmith aren't the only drivers hoping so.

"Fix it!" Klinglesmith said. "Fix the issues."

After weeks of calls to RiverLink, Klinglesmith said RiverLink finally corrected her missed trips and credited her account. Smith is now working through that same process.

Peterson said the two missing tolls on the WAVE 3 News unit "are in a queue still under review."

She said they will post, only if they meet quality assurance standards.

Most of the complaints made to WAVE 3 News were about the new Lincoln and Kennedy bridges downtown.

WAVE 3 News did the same test on the Lewis and Clark Bridge in the east end, and it charged WAVE 3 News all 12 times the news vehicle crossed.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.