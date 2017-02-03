Tuesday at 11pm: Toll Trouble

Drivers say that Rivelink tolling systems are not properly registering each bridge crossing. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The new Ohio River bridges are big and beautiful but some drivers say the tolling system is bogged down with problems.

Drivers complain of apparent gaps in the system and the aggravation that comes with getting mistakes corrected.

"If I'm not paying attention to it, I'm not going to get my discount," Alyson Klinglesmith said, who drives from Louisville to southern Indiana for work every day.

Bud Smith goes the opposite way, from his southern Indiana home to his job in Louisville.

"It's too many times it's missing," Smith said.

Smith said the RiverLink tolling system is missing his trips across the Lincoln Bridge downtown.

Smith said he crossed 43 times in January but Riverlink only charged him for 37 trips. That means he wouldn't qualify for the 40-trip frequent user discount from RiverLink and would be hit with an extra $33 in tolls.

"You have a plate and you have a transponder and it's supposed to pick up one or the other," Smith said. "And it's not."

Alyson Klinglesmith said the same thing happened to her.

"In the first three weeks of January I was missing 8 trips," Klinglesmith said.

Which means she also would miss out on that frequent user discount. And when she tried to get RiverLink to correct the mistake? More roadblocks.

"Every time I've called they say our line is experiencing an unusual amount of callers," Klinglesmith said. "No it's not this is usual."

So what does RiverLink have to say about drivers complaints of missed tolls and lost discounts?

Spokesperson Mindy Peterson blamed the issues on the fact that this is a new system, still working out the kinks.

"If there's any question they're always going to err on the side of the driver," Peterson said of RiverLink's toll workers.

But with a system that rewards more than 40 trips in a month, not charging drivers can actually cost them. So WAVE 3 News decided to put RiverLink to the test.

We crossed the Lincoln Bridge 13 times in a day. How many times, would we be charged?

The answer may surprise you. Find out what happened, Tuesday at 11 p.m. on WAVE 3 News.

