Man accused of attempted rape of woman at her job

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on charges that he attempted to sexually assault a woman at her workplace.

Demarcus Lamont Simmons, 42, of Louisville, is charged with one count of attempted rape. He is being held on $25,000 cash bond.

The intended victim told Louisville Metro police that Simmons came into the Old Louisville business where she worked and attempted to have sex with her. Simmons picked the woman up and threw her to the ground before partially disrobing her.

The victim said she was able to fight off Simmons by slapping and kicking him until she was able to flee and call police.

