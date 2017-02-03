WATCH LIVE @ 2pm: Rick Pitino's news conference

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: The Louisville Cardinals hit the road for the next two games, starting with a Saturday afternoon contest at Boston College. Before the Cardinals leave for Chestnut Hill, head coach Rick Pitino gives us the latest on his team at a 2 p.m. news conference. You can watch the news conference on our WAVE 3 News Live Stream by clicking on the appropriate link:
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.