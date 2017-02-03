Man wanted for exposing himself to 5-year-old girl outside grocery store

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An indecent exposure complaint in Spencer County has Kentucky State Police (KSP) searching for the man who victimized a 5-year-old girl.

In a news release, KSP said a man dressed in dark clothing and driving a dark-colored vehicle pulled his pants down in front of the girl in the parking lot of Country Mart grocery store in Taylorsville. The child's grandmother was putting away a shopping cart when the incident happened about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the person who committed this crime should call Kentucky State Police at 502-227-2221.

