Police chase ends in crash, I-64 west closed in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Interstate 64 westbound in Franklin County has been shut down after a police chase ends in a multi-car crash.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. at the 58-mile marker near the Kentucky River Bridge.

Two people are currently in custody according to Berea police.

Two suspects were using fake credit cards at an ATM. When they tried to use the fake cards at Cumberland Valley Bank, the police showed up and the chase began.

One person tried to run away but was caught. The second suspect led police on a chase which ended in a crash after they tried to dodge spike strips.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash said Berea PD Captain Ken? Clark.

Several drivers were hurt in the crash. No word on their conditions.

