LMPD: Child shot on Grand Ave. hit by stray bullet

One victim was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, the other to University Hospital. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

One of the vehicles at the scene appears to have been involved in a crash. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people have been taken to hospitals after a shooting in the California neighborhood and Louisville Metro police says the child was hit by a stray bullet

MetroSafe says the shooting was reported at 2:15 p.m. at 22nd and Grand Ave.

LMPD closed intersections along Dr. W.J Hodge Street and Broadway as the victims, a 5-year-old child and an African-American man, were rushed to hospitals by Louisville Metro EMS. Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said the condition of the man was critical. The child, who was inside a home when shot, was stable, Mitchell said.

Police are still searching for others involved in the shooting. Mitchell said detectives from the LMPD Major Crimes Unit are investigation reports that the men were firing shots at each other as they drove or walked down the street.

