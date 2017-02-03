Shooting in California neighborhood, 1 being rushed to hospital - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

BREAKING

Shooting in California neighborhood, 1 being rushed to hospital

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating a reported shooting in the California neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 2:20 p.m. at 22nd and Grand Ave. 

Streets are being closed to transport a victim to a downtown hospital.

This story will be updated.

