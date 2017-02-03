Man found dead inside vehicle in Fern Creek Park - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man found dead inside vehicle in Fern Creek Park

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The man was found Friday afternoon. (Source: Raycom News Network) The man was found Friday afternoon. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man was found dead inside a car at Fern Creek Park.

The black male was discovered around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM
Decomposed body found outside E'town Sam's Club
Robbery leads to car chase
Man accused of attempted rape of woman at her job

LMPD's Homicide Unit considers this a death investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly