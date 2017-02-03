Campbellsville teen claims million dollar Powerball prize

Herrera was visiting her father in Somerset when she bought the ticket. (Source: Kentucky Lottery)

SOMERSET, KY (WAVE) - A Campbellsville 18-year-old is a million dollars richer after picking winning Powerball numbers.

Tanya Herrera won the million dollar prize by matching five white ball winning numbers on her ticket. She did not have the correct Powerball number.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD: Child shot on Grand Ave. hit by stray bullet

+ Decomposed body found near E'town Sam's Club

+ FIRST LOOK: KDF unveils 2017 Pegasus Pin

Herrera was visiting her father in Somerset when she bought the ticket and said she did not have much experience playing the lottery.

When she heard a winning ticket was sold in Somerset, she asked her dad for help. Her dad suggested that she go to the store to check her numbers.

"I really didn’t know what to do," Herrera said. "I scanned it myself and when I saw $1 million pop up on the machine, I thought it was broken."

Herrera said she will use some of the money for her college tuition.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.