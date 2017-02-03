Image of vehicle wanted in hit-and-run that critically injured child released

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The driver of a silver Pontiac Grand Am is wanted for questioning after a 9-year-old girl was hit and critically injured, according to Louisville Metro police.



Police released a photo of the vehicle they believe hit a 9-year-old girl in the 1000 block of East Broadway shortly before 5 p.m. on Friday.

The girl was hit Thursday night and remains in critical condition at Norton Children’s Hospital.



“I really pray that little girl will be healed and that she will be back dancing,” Billie Krempa, who lives in the area, said.



Louisville Metro police said the girl was headed back to F3ENT dance studio to grab her glasses when the car hit her.



“I can imagine what the mother is going through, I lost my child when she was 13 and the Lord gave me peace,” Krempa said. “I pray that Jesus is going to give her the peace.”

PREVIOUS STORY: 9-year-old suffers life threatening injuries following hit-and-run in Paristown Pointe

The hit-and-run has brought a lot of eyes to the intersection of East Broadway, near Barret Avenue. On that stretch of road, one thing that sticks out immediately is the speed the cars drive. Drivers seem anxious to get going again from a red light or cars trying to beat the light just fly by.



Teresa Saborsky is the owner of Louisville Strength and Endurance located just a few steps away from the dance studio. Saborsky said the past three years she has been there, she has been worried for her customers.



“The people will hit Barret, coming from Baxter and it’s almost as though they hit that light and speed up,” Saborsky said. “That’s something that’s been concerning me, because we do have children that come in here and I know as an adult I have to really look before I open my car and kids don’t do that.”



Krempa agreed with the way drivers hit the road in that area.



“The way people drive down here is really bad, you have people that are on alcohol, that are on drugs, they go from one bar to another down here,” Krempa said.

Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.