Dalai Lama's Louisville visit postponed

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - His Holiness the Dalai Lama has postponed his April visit to Louisville.

The trip was originally planned for April 23rd and 24th.

The Dalai Lama was asked to scale back his travel schedule for the next few months in order to rest and revitalize.

"We express our deepest apologies for this inconvenience," Penpa Tsering, His Holiness’ representative for North America, said. "We deeply value our relationship with the Compassionate City of Louisville and look forward to a return visit."

"We are saddened that His Holiness is unable to make the trip, but we remain heartened by his desire to reschedule a visit to Louisville, and by his continuing encouragement of our city’s compassion efforts," said Mayor Greg Fischer.

The Dalai Lama was scheduled to speak during the 22nd annual Festival of Faiths.

"We want to stress that while this was a significant part of this year’s festival, there is a tremendous line-up of global speakers and events, and we will be moving forward shining a bright light on the compassionate work of our city,” Sarah Reed Harris, Executive Director for the Center for Interfaith Relations, said.

The Center for Interfaith Relations hosts the annual festival.

