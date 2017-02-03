Experts say take it slow while Super Bowl snacking

People are 10 times more likely to choke on Super Bowl Sunday. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You better believe grocery stores will be packed this weekend, as football fans find the perfect game day food.

Before you eat some of the 12 million slices of pizza expected to be delivered on Sunday, take a breath and chew.

Whether you're a Falcons fan or a Patriot die hard, one thing all Super Bowl fans can agree on is the food!

The national spotlight is not the time for your team to choke just like the couch is not the place to choke on your Super Bowl snacks.

The risk is real. Researchers at the University of Florida Health found people are 10 times more likely to choke during the Super Bowl. "The speed with which they consume food could also be contributing to that," Dr. Asim Shuja of the University of Florida Health said.

It's a lesson learned the hard way by former President George W Bush, who fainted and bruised his face in 2001 after he choked on a pretzel while watching, what else, a football game.

"When you're eating pretzels, chew before you swallow," President George W. Bush said.

Experts say take your time when it comes to eating meatier foods like chicken, turkey, or wings. 1.3 billion wings will find their way into the stomach of football fans come Sunday.

That's 166 million pounds of food and 300 times more than the combined weight of all 32 NFL teams!

