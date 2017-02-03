Community has mixed reactions to falsely stated 'Bowling Green Massacre'

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WAVE) - The community in Bowling Green is reacting to a major mistake on the part of a President Trump adviser. On Thursday, Kellyanne Conway made a reference to a massacre in Bowling Green that never happened.



Conway was interviewed on MSNBC and when the refugee ban became the topic of discussion, Conway made a reference to a Bowling Green Massacre in 2011.

"Two Iraqi’s came here to this country and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green Massacre," Conway said.



The comment quickly became a trending topic on social media. The hashtag #BowlingGreenMassacre sparked jokes and serious inquiries from around the country.



Conway later tweeted she made a mistake and was referring to two Iraqi nationals living in Bowling Green who were arrested in 2011 on terrorism charges.

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Bowling Green officials: There was no massacre

+ Massacre? Jokes fly in city known for car-eating sinkhole



WAVE 3 News covered the story and reported the men faced several charges including conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals abroad and attempting to support terrorist in Iraq.



On Friday in Bowling Green, a makeshift memorial was placed at Fountain Square Park in response to Conway’s comment. Many in the city do not remember the massacre being memorialized, and that is because they know the truth.



“Of course it didn’t happen,” John Higgins said.



Higgins was upset by the false statement made by Conway.



Telia Butler works at the Visitor Bureau in Bowling Green. She said people mostly ask for maps or post cards, but on Friday they were asking if it was true that a massacre happened within the city limits.

WATCH: Andreina Centlivre’s report

“Which was completely false but they still sought out us for the information so we were happy about that,” Butler said.



Conway later tweeted in part “Honest mistakes abound,” but even after that some still think the statement is bringing interesting attention to their city.



Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson said of the comment, “I understand during a live interview how one can misspeak and we appreciate the clarification.”



Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.