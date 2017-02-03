Super Bowl Recipes: Make a pot of chili or these smaller bites

Editor's Note: A version of this story first appeared on the author's old sports website, OneGreatSeason.com, in 2009.
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -
But if you're looking for some smaller snack foods for your
Final Four Kentucky Derby Hell, It's Saturday Super Bowl party, the WAVE3.com Culinary Squad has a few ideas for you, especially if you're in a pinch for easy-to-make, last-minute recipes:
Cucumber-N-Goat Cheese
Here's what you need:
+ 1 large English cucumber
+ 1 small log of goat cheese (plain is fine, but a flavored one like garlic-and-herb is even better)
+ 1 jar, roasted red peppers
Here's what you do:
+ Slice cucumber (thin slices)
+ Spread goat cheese over each slice (best to leave the cheese out at room temperature before preparing so it's easier to spread)
+ Cut red peppers (or sun dried tomatoes) so they're small enough to fit on each slice
Vodka Pops
Here's what you need:
+ Cherry tomatoes
+ A bottle of vodka
+ Jane's Krazy Mixed-Up Pepper
+ Rock salt
+ Toothpicks
Here's what you do:
+ Clean the tomatoes
+ Use a toothpick (or a fork) to poke a hole or two in each tomato
+ Put all the tomatoes in a big bowl
+ Pour as much vodka as it takes to cover all the tomatoes
+ Cover bowl and refrigerate overnight
+ Sunday, place tomatoes over bed of rock salt in another big bowl
+ Sprinkle pepper over the tomatoes
+ Guests can use toothpicks to serve themselves
Pineapple-N-Cheddar
Here's what you need:
+ 1 pineapple
+ Something close to a 16-ounce block of cheddar cheese
+ Toothpicks
Here's what you do:
+ Cut pineapple chunks into 1-inch by 1-inch by 1-inch (that's 3D, y'all) pieces
+ Cut chunks of cheddar into slightly smaller pieces
+ Use a toothpick to pick up the pineapple first, then the cheddar
+ Serve on platter; guests can pick up and serve themselves (the key is to enjoy both flavors simultaneously)
Sweet-And-Sour Meatballs
Here's what you need:
+ 1 jar chili sauce
+ 1 small jar grape jelly
+ Half-teaspoon salt
+ 1 pound turkey meat or ground sirloin
Here's what you do:
+ Combins chili sauce, jelly and salt in sauce pan
+ Bring to simmer
+ Toss in 1-inch meatballs (each about the size of a large cherry tomato)
+ Let them simmer 30 minutes
+ Serve on toothpicks
Nancy's Figs
Here's what you need:
+ Figs
+ Maytag blue cheese
+ Honey
+ Chopped walnuts
Here's what you do:
+ Cut figs in half, length-wise
+ Drop in a small dab of blue cheese
+ Add a drizzle of honey
+ Sprinkle some chopped walnuts
Roast Beef Rollups
Here's what you need:
+ Bibb lettuce
+ Sliced deli roast beef
+ Fresh asparagus spears
+ Fresh sliced red pepper
+ Garlic & herb cream cheese
Here's what you do:
+ Lay out a piece of the lettuce on a plate
+ Spoon the cream cheese into a ziploc bag
+ Cut a corner of the plastic bag
+ Squeeze the cheese from the bag down the center of the lettuce
+ Roll up a slice of roast beef and place on top of the cheese
+ Add an asparagus spear
+ Add a red pepper slice
+ Pick up like a taco and enjoy
