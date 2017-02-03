Super Bowl Recipes: Make a pot of chili or these smaller bites

Enjoy some chili for your Super Bowl party this weekend. (Source: John P. Wise/WAVE3.com)

Editor's Note: A version of this story first appeared on the author's old sports website, OneGreatSeason.com, in 2009.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Surely you've read about My Mom's Chili a time or two on these pages. Perhaps you've even watched the very professional-looking recipe video.

But if you're looking for some smaller snack foods for your Final Four Kentucky Derby Hell, It's Saturday Super Bowl party, the WAVE3.com Culinary Squad has a few ideas for you, especially if you're in a pinch for easy-to-make, last-minute recipes:

Cucumber-N-Goat Cheese

Here's what you need:

+ 1 large English cucumber

+ 1 small log of goat cheese (plain is fine, but a flavored one like garlic-and-herb is even better)

+ 1 jar, roasted red peppers

Here's what you do:

+ Slice cucumber (thin slices)

+ Spread goat cheese over each slice (best to leave the cheese out at room temperature before preparing so it's easier to spread)

+ Cut red peppers (or sun dried tomatoes) so they're small enough to fit on each slice

Vodka Pops

Here's what you need:

+ Cherry tomatoes

+ A bottle of vodka

+ Jane's Krazy Mixed-Up Pepper

+ Rock salt

+ Toothpicks

Here's what you do:

+ Clean the tomatoes

+ Use a toothpick (or a fork) to poke a hole or two in each tomato

+ Put all the tomatoes in a big bowl

+ Pour as much vodka as it takes to cover all the tomatoes

+ Cover bowl and refrigerate overnight

+ Sunday, place tomatoes over bed of rock salt in another big bowl

+ Sprinkle pepper over the tomatoes

+ Guests can use toothpicks to serve themselves

Pineapple-N-Cheddar

Here's what you need:

+ 1 pineapple

+ Something close to a 16-ounce block of cheddar cheese

+ Toothpicks

Here's what you do:

+ Cut pineapple chunks into 1-inch by 1-inch by 1-inch (that's 3D, y'all) pieces

+ Cut chunks of cheddar into slightly smaller pieces

+ Use a toothpick to pick up the pineapple first, then the cheddar

+ Serve on platter; guests can pick up and serve themselves (the key is to enjoy both flavors simultaneously)

Sweet-And-Sour Meatballs

Here's what you need:

+ 1 jar chili sauce

+ 1 small jar grape jelly

+ Half-teaspoon salt

+ 1 pound turkey meat or ground sirloin

Here's what you do:

+ Combins chili sauce, jelly and salt in sauce pan

+ Bring to simmer

+ Toss in 1-inch meatballs (each about the size of a large cherry tomato)

+ Let them simmer 30 minutes

+ Serve on toothpicks

Nancy's Figs

Here's what you need:

+ Figs

+ Maytag blue cheese

+ Honey

+ Chopped walnuts

Here's what you do:

+ Cut figs in half, length-wise

+ Drop in a small dab of blue cheese

+ Add a drizzle of honey

+ Sprinkle some chopped walnuts

Roast Beef Rollups

Here's what you need:

+ Bibb lettuce

+ Sliced deli roast beef

+ Fresh asparagus spears

+ Fresh sliced red pepper

+ Garlic & herb cream cheese

Here's what you do:

+ Lay out a piece of the lettuce on a plate

+ Spoon the cream cheese into a ziploc bag

+ Cut a corner of the plastic bag

+ Squeeze the cheese from the bag down the center of the lettuce

+ Roll up a slice of roast beef and place on top of the cheese

+ Add an asparagus spear

+ Add a red pepper slice

+ Pick up like a taco and enjoy