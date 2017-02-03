Man charged in Washington County hit-and-run

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A man has been charged in a hit-and-run involving an Amish buggy.

Dalton Peacock, 20, was driving a late 90's model Honda when he struck the buggy, according to the Sheriff's office.

After someone spotted Peacock's car with front end damage, they reported it to the authorities.

Washington County Sheriffs and Indiana State Police stopped Peacock and he was taken to the Sheriff's Department, where he admitted to being involved in a crash earlier in the week.

Peacock is charged with failure to Stop After an Accident.

