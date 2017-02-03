UofL students provide free dental screenings to kids

UofL Dentistry students and faculties gave kids smiles on Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students and faculty from the Louisville School of Dentistry provided free dental screenings for kids Friday morning.

The event was part of the American Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile Day, and took place at Camp Taylor Elementary.

The children were checked for signs of dental decay and cavities, and parents were notified about the findings.

The screenings also met the Kentucky dental screening requirement for school entry.

Dental hygiene students and volunteers explained proper brushing and flossing techniques, and the importance of dental health.

