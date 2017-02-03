Elizabethtown man dies of gunshot wound at Louisville car wash

Louisville Metro police believe Bradley was shot at the St. Catherine St. location and somehow ended up at the car wash. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man who died at a car wash in the Russell neighborhood has been released.

Joseph Bradley, 32, of Elizabethtown, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of 17th Street and Broadway at 2:49 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor.

Louisville Metro police believe Bradley was shot at the St. Catherine St. location and somehow ended up at the car wash.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

