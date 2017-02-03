Local restaurants announce Valentine's Day specials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for somewhere to take that special someone this Valentine's Day? Check out these local specials.

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is advertising that it's the perfect place for couples or singles. Chef Jacob Coronado will prepare a prix fixe menu for couples, including gnocchi and chocolate cake. The specials from that menu will be featured all weekend leading up to Valentine's Day. 8UP is also doing a Guy's night on Friday, February 10 and a Ladies Night on Saturday, February 11.

Morton's Steakhouse is offering a special from February 10-14. Couples can enjoy steak and lobster tail with drawn butter for $56.

Brendon's Catch 23 is hosting a 'Perfect Pairings' event the Sunday before Valentine's Day. Tickets to the event cost $50, and include a painting canvas, complimentary cocktail, snacks, a gift, special multi-sensory activities and music.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Top restaurants in the Highlands

+ Best sushi in town

+ The 6 best places in WAVE Country to drink a glass of bourbon

O'Charley's is celebrating with half-price wine bottles from February 11-14. They're also serving Prime Rib Lovers for $13.00 on Valentine's Day.

21c Museum Hotel and Proof on Main has a variety of Valentine's specials. Proof on Main is holding four nights of dinners, with a special prix-fixe menu with five courses on Valentine's Day. The prix-fixe menu on February 14 is $85 per person and reservations are recommended. 21c is also offering a Valentine's Day package which includes an overnight stay, a bottle of champagne, house made chocolates and rose petals.

Marriott Louisville Downtown is offering a $259 Valentines Day Package for Two. The package includes deluxe accommodations, chocolate covered strawberries, champagne, $80 credit for dinner at Blu Italian Grille, and breakfast for two at Blu.

Pinot's Palette is encouraging everyone to put down technology this Valentine's Day with their Disconnect to Reconnect event. Those who attend the special event Thursday, Feb. 9 - Tuesday, Feb. 14 will receive a $10 off coupon valid for the next month.

If you know of somewhere providing a fun Valentine's Day offer, let us know!

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.