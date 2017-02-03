Local restaurants announces Valentine's Day specials

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for somewhere to take that special someone this Valentine's Day? Check out these local specials.

8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen is advertising that it's the perfect place for couples or singles.

Chef Jacob Coronado will prepare a prix fixe menu for couples, including gnocchi and chocolate cake. The specials from that menu will be featured all weekend leading up to Valentine's Day. 8UP is also doing a Guy's night on Friday, February 10 and a Ladies Night on Saturday, February 11.

Morton's Steakhouse is offering a special from February 10-14. Couples can enjoy steak and lobster tail with drawn butter for $56.

Brendon's Catch 23 is hosting a 'Perfect Pairings' event the Saturday before Valentine's Day. Tickets to the event cost $50, and include a painting canvas, complimentary cocktail, snacks, a gift, special multi-sensory activities and music.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Top restaurants in the Highlands

+ Best sushi in town

+ The 6 best places in WAVE Country to drink a glass of bourbon

O'Charley's is celebrating with half-price wine bottles from February 11-14. They're also serving Prime Rib Lovers for $13.00 on Valentine's Day.

21c Museum Hotel and Proof on Main has a variety of Valentine's specials. Proof on Main is holding four nights of dinners, with a special prix-fixe menu with five courses on Valentine's Day. The prix-fixe menu on February 14 is $85 per person and reservations are recommended. 21c is also offering a Valentine's Day package which includes an overnight stay, a bottle of champagne, house made chocolates and rose petals.

Marriott Louisville Downtown is offering a $259 Valentines Day Package for Two. The package includes deluxe accommodations, chocolate covered strawberries, champagne, $80 credit for dinner at Blu Italian Grille, and breakfast for two at Blu.

If you know of somewhere providing a fun Valentine's Day offer, let us know!

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.