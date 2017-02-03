Valentine's Day specials around WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Looking for somewhere to take that special someone this Valentine's Day? Check out these local specials.

The Mercury Ballroom is offering buy one-get one deals on 13 upcoming shows, as well as reduced fees for 15 other shows. The complete show can be found by clicking here.

The Bristol has created unique Valentine's Day specials for each of its four locations:

The Bristol on Hurstbourne will offer sparkling wine cocktails with each course, and dinner will include poached lobster tails or a pairing of beef filet and scallops. Dessert is a trio of chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Downtown, the Bristol will begin with mushrooms stuffed with local sausage, then scallops or beef Wellington for the main course. This special is available between Feb. 9 and 14.

The Jeffersonville Bristol will offer a choice between surf and turf or grilled sea bass, with a shareable dessert.

The Highlands location will feature Thai marmalade coconut shrimp, red pepper barramundi, New York Strip steak stuffed with Kentucky cheese, onions and spinach, or shrimp and bacon linguini. For dessert, a Grand Marnier-infused chocolate mousse.

Thoroughbred Chorus is offering their annual Singing Valentine program. For $60, a tuxedo-dressed quartet will come to a home,workplace or restaurant in Louisville and sing four songs. The quartets can be ordered online at Eventbrite.com or by calling 267-SING (7464).

If you know of somewhere providing a fun Valentine's Day offer, let us know!

