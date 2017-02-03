More human remains found in Shelby Co.

Cadaver dogs were used to search the property after the skull was found Wednesday night off Samples Lane in Shelby County. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBY COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – More human remains were found in Shelby County after a dog brought a skull to its owner.

Cadaver dogs were used to search the property after the skull was found Wednesday night off Samples Lane in Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff Mike Armstrong said all of the remains appeared to have come from on top of the ground, not a grave.

PREVIOUS STORY: Search teams scour hundreds of acres after dog finds human skull in Shelby Co.

Officials said they are winding down their search and are asking anyone who knows of a missing person to contact police.



Shelby County Sheriff Mike Armstrong said, "We know there's a lot of families out there that are wondering, and if we could fix this for them and give them answer we would."

The cause of death is still under investigation. The Shelby County coroner is expected to send out the skull for additional testing.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.