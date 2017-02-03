Pro-life group protests in front of DuPont Manual High, Noe Middle

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Anti-abortion protesters picketed outside of DuPont Manual High School and Noe Middle School Friday.

According to the Democratic Caucus of the Louisville Metro Council, the protesters were in front of the schools during the time students were coming to school, and were handing out literature targeted to children.

Some of the signs had pictures of fetuses, and were graphic in nature.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD: Child shot on Grand Ave. hit by stray bullet

+ Police chase ends in crash, I-64 west closed in Franklin County

+ Man wanted for exposing himself to 5-year-old girl outside grocery store

Louisville Metro Councilmen Brent Ackerson called on pro-life groups in Louisville to denounce the protesters.

"This sort of activity has no place in our schools and school age children should not be subjected to such," Ackerson said. "There is a proper time and place for any free speech and activism. No matter where you stand on the issue of abortion, directing such matters and graphic depictions at school age children is perverse and inappropriate. If Kentucky Right to Life and Louisville Right to Life are not responsible for or affiliated with this morning’s protest, then I call on them to publicly denounce those responsible for this morning’s anti-abortion protest at Noe and Manual schools.”

According to a JCPS Spokesperson, administrators called this morning to report a group of people gathered outside were making it difficult for drop off of students. They were blocking the entrance.

A letter was sent home with students about the protests.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.