Interfaith 'Circle of Love' formed at local mosque

Members of several faiths hold hands to form 'Circle of Love'. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Non-Muslim people of faith gathered at the River Road Mosque Friday, days after a deadly attack at a mosque in Quebec.

Representatives of many faiths came together to form a "Circle of Love" at the Mosque.

The gathering was sponsored by the Kentucky Council of Churches, and took place as the Islamic Center held midday prayers.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Community has mixed reactions to falsely stated 'Bowling Green Massacre'

+ Elizabethtown man dies of gunshot wound at Louisville car wash

+ Police chase ends in crash, I-64 west closed in Franklin County

"The point is not whether you're Christian or Muslim or Hindu or Jewish or whatever, we are human beings," Reverend Peggy Hines said. "We're called in our faith, as Christians to reach out to the stranger, reach out to foreigners, welcome everyone."

After the prayer service, participants joined members of the Muslim community for food and fellowship.

Another Circle of Love has been planned at the Temple Shalom tomorrow before their prayer services begin.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.