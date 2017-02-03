Woman accused of abandoning puppies taken into custody

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A woman accused of leaving several puppies inside of an abandoned trailer was taken into police custody.

Amber Davis was arrested without incident on Friday in Clark County.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the trailer in the 16000 block of Beechwood Drive in Charlestown Jan. 17 in reference to an animal cruelty report, according to court documents.



The landlord of the property contacted authorities and said several neighbors had reached out to him regarding starving dogs inside the trailer. The landlord said the trailer sat empty at least two weeks after he asked the tenants to move out.

Court documents revealed Davis' cousin found the five dogs without food or water, and it appeared they had been abandoned. The documents said the animals' rib cages were visible and all of them were malnourished.

The dogs were taken to the Clark County Animal Shelter for treatment. The three dogs who were in the worst condition were eventually taken by The Arrow Fund and placed in foster care. The other dogs were taken to J.B. Ogle Animal Shelter in Jeffersonville.

Davis was charged with five counts of cruelty to animals. If convicted, she could spend five years in jail.

