Final refugees arrive in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Friday brought a significant setback for President Donald Trump's travel ban after a federal judge in Seattle halted the executive order.

"Judge Robart's decision is effective immediately...effective now...puts a halt to President Trump's unconstitutional and unlawful executive order," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "I want to repeat that - it puts a stop to it immediately."

Friday afternoon, two refugees arrived at the Louisville airport. They were going to be the last people Catholic Charities was going to receive because of the refugee ban. They welcomed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter who got to meet her father for the first time.

The White House released a statement in regards to the halt on the president's order saying the Department of justice will file an emergency stay and called the halt "outrageous."

