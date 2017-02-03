5 questions with the owners of Hi-Five Doughnuts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It’s time to make the doughnuts and a lot of them.

Since Hi-Five Doughnuts opened their brick and mortar store on 1011 E. Main Street in the NuLu area, they have been busy. They make between 500 and 700 doughnuts a day, and on the weekends even more.

Annie Harlow and Leslie Wilson started selling their doughnuts under a tent at the Flea Off Market in April of 2013. Now, it’s their unusual flavors and the opportunity to create your own doughnut that has people literally lining up outside of their store. I even spotted a long line one rainy Saturday morning.

If you want to taste one for yourself they are open Wednesday through Friday 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Here are my five questions with the “Ladies of the Morning” as they call themselves, the owners of Hi-Five Doughnuts.

1) What makes your doughnuts different?

We love to come up with fun and exciting combinations for our case. In addition, customers can create their own doughnut from different glazes and toppings we offer.

2) What's the most popular combination?

Bourbon caramel and bacon and also strawberry & fruity pebbles

3) How did you two team up to become doughnut makers?

We were college roommates and worked together at Baxter station as hostesses and servers. We have been working in the restaurant industry off and on for 20 years. Getting to make doughnuts with your bestie is the best!!

4) What's the craziest combo you ever made?

Pickle glaze with Grippo chips. Crazy and nasty!!



5) How early do you have to get up to make the doughnuts?

We start making the doughnut at 3 a.m.

