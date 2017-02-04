2 dead, one injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - Two people shot and killed and a juvenile is injured after a shooting in Lexington.

It happened at a home on Whispering Hills Drive on Friday night. Police say a juvenile who was shot, ran to a neighbor's home for help.

When police arrived at the scene, a woman was found dead inside of the home and a man was discovered outside the back door.

The coroner says it's too early to determine what led up to the shooting but, all three could be family.

"It appears these people were frightened," Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said. "I can't imagine the terror that these people saw from the shooter because this was not something that was done in their sleep, this was something that they feared for their life."

