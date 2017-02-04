Boil water advisory issued in Scottsburg

The advisory was issued on Saturday after a water main break. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) – A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Scottsburg.

The advisory was issued on Saturday for customers who live around in the area from North Meridian Street east to the city limits and Highway 56 north to the city limits after a water main break.

Affected customers are advised to bring water used for cooking or drinking to a rolling boil for three to five minutes before use. Drinking water should be allowed to cool before consumption. You should also discard any ice in automatic ice makers or dispensers.

The advisory will last until further notice.

