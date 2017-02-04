Boeing unveils sleek new spacesuit

The suit replaces the current fishbowl helmets on the orange suit with a hood. (Source: Boeing)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Boeing has unveiled its newest spacesuit.

The Boeing Blue was unveiled in late January.

The bold orange suit that we have come to know was used throughout the space shuttle era. Now Boeing hopes astronauts traveling to the International Space Station on the Boeing Starline will sport the stylish new suit starting next year.

The bright blue suit chucks away the well-known fishbowl helmet and replaces it with a hoodie that has a pressurized zipper. The gloves work on touch screens and the booties were upgraded by Reebok.

The suit is only designed to be worn inside the Starline spacecraft. It will protect astronauts in the event of a fire or sudden depressurization.

It does not protect astronauts from solar radiation and micrometeoroids.

Current suits are a bit bulky; the Boeing blue is 10 pounds lighter and features more fabric at the joints to increase an astronaut's range of motion.

It will be easier to astronauts to get in and out of the suit thanks to fewer zippers. The new fabric will also keep the suit cooler.

The suit faces more testing before they are certified for launch in order to ensure safety.

