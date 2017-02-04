Death in Fern Creek Park ruled homicide

The 19-year-old was found Friday afternoon in the park. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager found dead in Fern Creek Park has been identified by police.

Cameron Gaines, 19, was found Friday afternoon in the park.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Man found dead inside vehicle in Fern Creek Park

Officers were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m.

Gaines was found dead inside a vehicle from a single gunshot wound.

LMPD originally classified the case as a death investigation but the Jefferson County Coroner has ruled it as a homicide.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.