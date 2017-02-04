Death in Fern Creek Park ruled homicide - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Death in Fern Creek Park ruled homicide

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager found dead in Fern Creek Park has been identified by police. 

Cameron Gaines, 19, was found Friday afternoon in the park. 

Officers were called to the scene around 1:15 p.m. 

Gaines was found dead inside a vehicle from a single gunshot wound. 

LMPD originally classified the case as a death investigation but the Jefferson County Coroner has ruled it as a homicide. 

