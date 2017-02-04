Neighbors reeling following 5-year-old shot in drive-by

Neighbors have set up a display of flowers and hopeful signs. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A young girl was inside her home at 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, when she was hit by a stray bullet inside. The five-year-old is recovering at Norton Hospital.

A drive-by shooting on Friday left despair and hopelessness among families on that block.

“I have grand kids that is the babies age and it is sad that people are not conscious of their surroundings when they doing stuff like that,” an anonymous neighbor said.

“What if it were my grand kids, what would I do how would it affect me?” said another anonymous neighbor.

Both women did not want to give their names or show their faces on camera, and said they share the same fear of retaliation.

“You don't want to be the face shown and somebody see you and ya know they do some crazy stuff.” one of the women said.

Both women live in the California neighborhood where a drive-by shooting sent bullets flying at an intersection near their homes.

On the corner of 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, a home was struck by a bullet that hit the five-year-old girl inside.

She was immediately sent to Norton Children's Hospital. By Saturday morning, she was in stable condition. Another man was also shot, and is still in very critical condition.

“This kind of stuff usually happens in the dark," Louisville spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. "But these particular shootings that have been happening have been in the day lights hours and obviously, that is a very brazen act. It is a brazen act anytime particular in daylight,”

LMPD is still looking for suspects in this case.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

