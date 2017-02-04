Louisville basketball defeats Boston College

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The No. 6 Cardinals defeated Boston College 90-67 on Saturday afternoon.

Deng Adel and Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 19 points each.

Mitchell continued to play a key role with both Quentin Snider and Tony Hicks still out for the Cards. 15 of his 19 points came in the second half. He also had four steals and two assists.

Jaylen Johnson racked up nine points and seven rebounds in 22 minutes.

Ky Bowman led Boston College with 18 points.

Louisville has won seven of its last eight games. They've won their last three ACC games by a combined 103 points.

They advance to 19-4 on the season, 7-3 in ACC play.

But the Cards have a tough game and a quick turnaround, they face Virginia in Charlottesville, Monday at 7 p.m.

