Local high schoolers participate in Academic WorldQuest

Students from all over WAVE Country competed on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students from nine high schools in WAVE Country competed in the Academic WorldQuest Saturday.

The World Affairs Council of Kentucky and Southern Indiana hosted the regional competition and Bellarmine, and students competed for a chance to go to the national competition in Washington D.C.

DuPont Manual won the region and is headed back to Nationals.

"It's a way to get our high school students interested in world affairs," Graham Ellis of WAC of Kentucky and Southern Indiana said. "Competition is great, so is obviously athletics, but this is more for the brain."

Students from Corydon Central, DuPont Manual, J. Graham Brown, Jeffersonville, Louisville Collegiate, Moore Traditional, Trinity, Sacred Heart and Oldham County High Schools competed.

The students competed in teams to test their knowledge of international affairs, geography, history and world cultures.

The National Competition takes place in April and will be attended by more than 225 promising high school students from around the country.

DuPont Manual is a three-time National Champion, winning the competition in 2009, 2010 and 2015.

