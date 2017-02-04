Louisville health enthusiasts 'Fight for Air' for a good cause

The event benefited the American Lung Association in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People from all walks of life took to the stairs at the National City Tower Saturday to benefit the American Lung Association in Kentucky.

It was the fourth-annual fight For Air Climb, and the participants climbed the tower's 38 floors of stairs, totaling 780 steps.

The event was to support lung disease research and air quality initiatives.

Participants could just do one set, or could opt to do the Vertical Mile, totaling 1,064 floors of stairs.

First responders also participated, some doing the stairs in their equipment.

