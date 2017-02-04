Louisville health enthusiasts 'Fight for Air' for a good cause

People from all walks of life took to the stairs at the National City Tower Saturday to benefit the American Lung Association in Kentucky.More >>
People from all walks of life took to the stairs at the National City Tower Saturday to benefit the American Lung Association in Kentucky.More >>
A young girl was inside her home at 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, when she was hit by a stray bullet.More >>
A young girl was inside her home at 22nd Street and Grand Avenue, when she was hit by a stray bullet.More >>
Students from nine high schools in WAVE Country competed in the Academic WorldQuest Saturday.More >>
Students from nine high schools in WAVE Country competed in the Academic WorldQuest Saturday.More >>
The 19-year-old was found Friday afternoon in the park.More >>
The 19-year-old was found Friday afternoon in the park.More >>
The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.More >>