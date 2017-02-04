8 Kentucky defeated by #24 Florida

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Wildcats lost to Florida in Gainesville on Saturday night, 88-66.

De'Aaron Fox led Kentucky with 19 points, including shooting 9-10 from the charity stripe.

Florida led the whole game.

Florida looked aggressive from the start, and led 34-26 at the half. The Gators out-rebounded Kentucky 33-14 in the first half.

Kentucky's 26 first-half points were its fewest this season. This continues a trend of low-scoring first halves. According to Kentucky Athletics, the first-half season-low has decreased in each of the last three games.

Malik Monk was scoreless in 18 minutes in the first half, and the Cats as a whole were 30% from the field (9-30).

Kentucky came out storming in the second half and reduced the deficit to four, but could never fully close the gap.

Monk heated up in the second half, scoring 11 points.

Bam Adebayo had nine points and seven rebounds.

On the day, Kentucky was out-rebounded 54-29, and shot 37.7% (23-61) from the field.

The Cats look ahead to Tuesday, when they host the Tigers of LSU at Rupp Arena. That game is set for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off.

