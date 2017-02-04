Horse trainer earns thousands to rebuild after devastating fire

The charity event raised over $4,000 for David Davis. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – Last month David Davis' Hardinsburg barn took a devastating blow. A fire burned it to the ground and killed five horses.

“There is that ache in my heart,” Davis said.

However, Saturday Davis was back in the saddle, or in his case, on the saddle.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Local high schoolers participate in Academic WorldQuest

+ Neighbors reeling following 5-year-old shot in drive-by

+ 2 Fort Campbell soldiers killed in Oak Grove

“I guess what I do and those horses have touched their lives in some way,” Davis said.

Davis trained all of the horses and built unbreakable bonds with them.

“The legacy will continue,” Davis said.

Davis needs a lot of money to rebuild his barn. He used a horse trick show on Saturday to raise money. It was his first show since the fire.

Davis' friends helped him put it on. He wasn't set on earning the money, even though donations were flowing in.

“He felt guilty taking the money from people,” Stacey Sanders said. “He'd prefer to own it or earn it himself. She (Shara) had the facility and she said, ‘okay what if we put on a trick show?’”

The turnout didn't disappoint. Roughly five hundred people showed up.

>>WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

“The stands started filling up, the indoor arena started filling up and I looked at Stacey and said, ‘it's standing room only,’ Shara Wiesenauer said. “That is all we could ever hope for.”

“They came out and showed their support in a powerful way,” Davis said. “It just makes me feel so good inside.”

More than $4,000 was raised at the trick show.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.